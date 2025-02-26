Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alabama State University Becomes First HBCU To Offer Cannabis Certifications To Students Alabama State University is the first HBCU to offer cannabis certificate programs.







Alabama State University is making history as the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) and one of the first institutions in its state to offer cannabis education programs.

On Feb. 24, ASU unveiled the five online cannabis education professional programs offered in partnership with Green Flower, a leading cannabis education and training company. The new programs align with Alabama’s 2021 marijuana legalization and are designed to equip students for careers in the state’s growing cannabis industry and beyond, AI reports.

“These programs provide a great foundation for anyone interested in a career in the cannabis industry,” said Jay Czarkowski, founding partner in Canna Advisors.

“This type of training will help you stand out to hiring managers and companies alike in this highly competitive industry.”

A 24-week online certification, the curriculum offers insights and expertise from industry-leading cannabis professionals across five specialized programs.

ASU programs include:

• Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine

• Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture

• The Business of Cannabis

• Cannabis Compliance & Risk Management

• Cannabis Product Development & Design

The launch of these programs follows ASU’s initial announcement last August, driven by the increasing demand for jobs in the cannabis industry.

“Individuals who may be growers or cultivators, and those individuals who may be dispensers, they will be looking for a trained workforce,” Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross said at the time.

ASU’s cannabis certificate programs build on Jacksonville State’s cannabis micro-credential, both of which aim to help students capitalize on business opportunities in the legal marijuana industry. These two HBCUs join a growing number of colleges offering similar programs and specialized courses to prepare students for careers in the expanding cannabis sector.

As more states legalize marijuana, colleges are increasingly offering cannabis-focused coursework and certifications. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama became the 36th state to legalize medical marijuana, joining 47 states with similar laws. In response, growth labs and testing facilities are being developed across the state.

However, despite Alabama’s 2021 legalization of medical marijuana for certain conditions, products remain unavailable for legal purchase.

