Alabama State Men’s Hoops Breaks Losing Streak In Historic Win Over UAB

Alabama State University (ASU) men’s basketball team not only snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), 77-74, on Wednesday night, it was their first victory ever over UAB. And it was on the road.

Alabama State takes down UAB 77-74!🐝🔥 What a win for Coach Tony Madlock and the Hornets! 📈#SWARMAs1 @BamaStateMBB pic.twitter.com/yH4eMuXVaC — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) November 12, 2025

But that’s not all.

The win was the first for any Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) team over UAB men’s basketball team, which entered the contest with 78 consecutive victories over the SWAC.

ASU started the game with an 11-0 run, leading to a 14-4 lead. But UAB went on a 16-3 scoring binge to take a 55-47 lead with 12:01 remaining in the game. ASU fought back and had a 3-point lead with 3.9 seconds left. But UAB was unable to score.

Micah Simpson hit six three-pointers and finished the game with 18 point for ASU, while Asjon Anderson scored 20 points, sealing the game with 11-of-16 free throws, including the last two that secured the victory.

“Great win for Alabama State, for all the HBCUs,” said ASU head coach Tony Madlock, according to the Birmingham Banner. “Y’all understand that we have to go play these games on the road. And they’re never easy, they’re never easy what we have to go through. But for us to be an hour and a half down the road and to come down and play the way we played and against one of my mentors, (Andy Kennedy) is one of my guys. I worked for him for four years and been knowing him forever. So it was a great win for our program.”

Alabama State, now 1-1 on the season, hosts Virginia University Lynchburg on Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

