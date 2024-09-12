Money by Shanique Yates Aldi Set To Hire 13,000 Holiday Workers With Wages Up To $23 An Hour Earlier this year, the grocer announced plans to open 800 new stores in the U.S.







With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Aldi wants to add more employees while raising its hourly wage.

According to AL.com, the grocery retailer known for its discounted prices aims to add 13,000 workers in time for the holiday season. Positions are available in its stores and warehouses. Employees can expect the hourly wage to be between $18 and $23.

“Whether it’s our in-store team filling shelves with fresh produce, warehouse staff managing logistics, or drivers delivering our trending ALDI Finds, our employees fuel the quicker, easier, and more affordable shopping experience our shoppers know and love,” said Aldi President Atty McGrath, in an official statement. “Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow in their careers.”

Aldi could be an excellent start for people looking to grow their careers from the bottom up. With its headquarters in Illinois, the grocer has a track record of promoting heavily from within. Moreover, 70% of its assistant store managers and 43% of its managers all start as associates.

Aldi currently has 49,000 employees across 2,000 stores in 36 of America’s 50 states, and the grocery retailer continues to expand. Earlier this year, the grocer announced plans to open 800 new stores in the U.S. In August 2023, Aldi also disclosed plans to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket, currently under the ownership of Southeastern Grocers.

Interviews for the open positions will be conducted during National Hiring Week, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 15. Employees working 30 hours or more have access to the following benefits: flexible scheduling, health insurance, paid time off, and 100% parental and caregiver leave.

The grocery retailer isn’t the only company that emphasizes hiring for the peak holiday season. Other companies that typically look to take advantage of this time of year include Kohl’s, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and a host of others.

