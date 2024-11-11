by Jeroslyn JoVonn Aldis Hodge Excited About The Uniqueness of His Alex Cross Portrayal, ‘You’re Going to Get A Whole New Experience’ Alex Cross is back and this time Aldis Hodge is taking the lead.







James Patterson’s iconic character Alex Cross returns in the first-ever television adaptation of the crime thriller, starring the talented Aldis Hodge in the lead role.

Amazon Prime’s new series Cross centers on the renowned detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross, who taps into the minds of both killers and their victims to hunt down murderers. Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross and serves as a producer on the series, working alongside showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins.

As an in-demand actor in Hollywood, Hodge isn’t able to take on every offer that comes his way. But he was more than happy to take on the responsibility of following in the footsteps of Cross’s predecessors, Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry.

“It feels really incredible,” Hodge tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I mean, we have open opportunities to sort of reintroduce or kind of introduce for the first time in this way.”

Hodge applauds Ben Watkins for “brilliantly” opening up the entire world of Cross in ways that are sure to please die-hard fans of the book series.

“If they’ve read the books, they’re going to get a new expansive experience where they’re invited into the entire universe of his family life, his friends, is dealing with his own personal issues like trauma and grief,” Hodge teases.

“You’re going to get a whole new experience. And a lot of the detail that you’ve been wanting for so long.”

The show is based on the characters from Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. It stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold. Casting the show was a thrilling experience for Watkins, who was eager to create a series with a Black man in the lead role.

“When’s the last time we had a single male, Black male lead detective show?” he says. “I mean, I know, but everybody I asked that question, they can’t tell you in America.”

It was also a victory for Watkins, who had always envisioned Hodge for the role of Cross but initially thought the Hidden Figures star wouldn’t be available. Watkins instructed his casting team to find a “Hodge type” for the part, only to be thrilled when Hodge not only became available but was eager to reintroduce Alex Cross in a fresh, exciting way.

“It was an awesome meeting of the minds and the match made in heaven,” Watkins said.

Fans can anticipate quality time to indulge in the new series as it has already been greenlit for Season 2. Press play above for the full interview and catch Cross when it premieres November 14 on Prime Video.

