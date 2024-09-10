News by Sharelle Burt Alex Jones Under Fire For Cheap Shot At VP Kamala Harris: ‘She’ll Be On Molly’ During Presidential Debate The conspiracy theorist made the outrageous claim during a broadcast of his far-right "Infowars" podcast.







Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is under fire once again for his latest controversial claim, alleging that Vice President Kamala Harris will be on drugs during the presidential debate, reports TMZ.

During a broadcast of his “Infowars” show, Jones claimed that Harris would take hallucinogenic drugs before taking the stage on Sept. 10 during the debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. He specifically said Harris would be “bombed out of her gourd.”

“That’s the question, she gonna be all hopped out on some weird ecstasy…she might be on a hit of ecstasy,” Jones said.

“She looked like that at the DNC. Big ol’ pupils…’ah feeling good.’ They’re gonna give her a molly. I’m dead serious.”

“She’ll be on molly.” Alex Jones makes outrageous drug use claims about Kamala Harris without, of course, offering any evidence. He needs to be sued again. pic.twitter.com/KfJTd8409K — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2024

The National Institute on Drug Abuse defines “molly” as a synthetic psychedelic drug that can mildly alter visual and time perception. It also can produce the feeling of being more energetic and alert while increasing well-being, warmth, and openness among other people.

Jones predicted that Harris would fall “flat on her face” after falsely diagnosing her with having “serious performance anxiety” while referring to her “hiding” during an appearance on CNN in early September 2024. During that same appearance, the Trump ally projected the vice president was “drunk and on Xanax.” “This is going to be insane,” he said, according to Raw Story.

Jones is the mouthpiece behind similar false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting — that claimed the lives of 20 innocent children — never happened. As a result of his lies, the host was hit with a massive $1.5 billion civil judgment and is facing bankruptcy. Following the ruling, Jones’ legal representatives asked a judge to convert his Chapter 11 bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation, claiming the conspiracy theorist “believes there’s no reasonable prospect of a successful reorganization.”

As the clip made its way around social media, users started to push more legal troubles for Jones, hoping that he would be hit with defamation over the claims about drugs. “That’s defamation, but I understand he’s in desperate need of money to bail himself out,” @jaconincambodia wrote on X.

That’s defamation, but I understand he’s in desperate need of money to bail himself out. 😏 — Jacob in Cambodia 🇺🇸 🇰🇭 (@jacobincambodia) September 9, 2024

@robhardyjr laughed at the performance anxiety claims as Harris spends her time talking to people for long periods of time. “Performance anxiety? From a former District Attorney, Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and current VP?” he asked.

Performance anxiety? From a former District Attorney, Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and current VP? Like Trump, these idiots seemingly blurt out factless and baseless nonsense to the masses because they know their supporters thrive off of factless and baseless nonsense.Go… — Robert Hardy Jr (@robhardyjr) September 9, 2024

“Like Trump, these idiots seemingly blurt out factless and baseless nonsense to the masses because they know their supporters thrive off of factless and baseless nonsense. Go figure!”

