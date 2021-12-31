Alexa, Secure The Fam: Amazon Choice Alarm System With 24/7 Professional Monitoring For The Win

Just about every day there are reports of violent and petty crimes taking place in our communities. Statistics show that human trafficking has been higher than it’s ever been within the last few years. Even with a neighborhood watch system in place, there’s still room to implement more safety precautions.

Amazon.com has solutions to improve your home’s security with clever electronics that you can control, even when you’re away from the home. If you are thinking about investing in techy gadgets to secure your family’s safety and sanity, you definitely need to check out the Ring Alarm alarm system by the Ring Store.

A great fit for one and two bedroom homes, Ring Alarm includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender. This discreet alarm has smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

This crafty alarm is a game changer because it works with your smartphone effortlessly. You can have Alexa arm and disarm the security system with your voice and get mobile alerts about the sound of broken glass or smoke alarms in your home no matter the time of day. You can choose the Ring Alarm kit that fits your needs and add additional components and accessories at any time such as Ring Protect Pro, a membership allowing you to receive motion alerts in real-time, access to video footage up to 60 days old, and exclusive discounts and offers for as low as $10 a month!

This item is a great gift to your entire family, but can also be used at a place of business, or to monitor elderly loved ones who live alone. And even though Ring Alarm is top of the line technology, connecting to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations is quite simple and can be done by consumers of any age.