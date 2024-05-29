Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alfonso Ribeiro Doesn’t ‘Need Or Ever Want’ To Work With Tyler Perry Again Alfonso Ribeiro is seemingly hinting at a feud with Tyler Perry after boldly declaring his stance against working with the media mogul.









A feud between Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyler Perry might’ve been the last thing on anyone’s bingo card for 2024. But the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is boldly declaring his stance against working with the media mogul.

Ribeiro hopped on Twitter on Tuesday, May 28, to respond to one fan who tweeted out a request for Perry to help “revamp” the Dancing with the Stars hosts’ acting career.

“I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me,” Ribeiro shot back.

I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me. https://t.co/lKbu9sipqB — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) May 28, 2024

Fans were quick to inquire where the shade was coming from, as the public has not known of Ribeiro and Perry having any issues.

“Explain further,” one person asked.

“What does he know that we don’t,” asked another.

There was one onlooker who encouraged Ribeiro to visit Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast to clear the air. Some insinuated the America’s Funniest Home Videos host doesn’t have the “catalog” to strike a feud with Perry.

“I love u and everything about u – but respectfully you don’t have the catalog to even discuss Tyler Perry in this manor,” the critic wrote. “He’s one of the most prolific Directors and producers in TV and Film history. Now he has opened his own studio which allows projects from all over the world.”

Ribeiro has benefited from Perry’s multi-million dollar media empire in the past when he directed 12 episodes of the Perry-created sitcom Meet the Browns in 2009 and 2010. After his successful sitcom run in the 1990s with starring roles on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and In The House, Ribeiro has continued his career by hosting gigs on Dancing with the Stars, which he won Season 19 in 2014, and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Ribeiro also hosts Jack Hanna’s Passport on ABC.

The TV star recently cited his Fresh Prince role as “the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me” due to how it stalled his acting career.

Alfonso Ribeiro Says Fresh Prince Ended His Acting Career pic.twitter.com/foP4tNzbpK — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) May 25, 2024

However, he has expressed his acceptance of the impact Carlton Banks has had throughout the decades.

“You come to grips with the idea that that person existed and that reality for you existed and, for me, I’ve come to the realization that when people come up to me on the street and they’re like, ‘Do the dance,’ it’s like, ‘Really? You’re asking me to dance for you?'” Ribeiro told Entertainment Weekly in 2022.

“It’s really their experience and you learn to get that empathy where you can kind of say, ‘This is about you and what you had in your house and I can appreciate it.’ I’m still not dancing. But I get to appreciate other people’s experience with me as that character.”

