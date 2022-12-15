Alfonso Ribeiro Refuses to Let His Wife Convert Him Into a Vegan

America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro is quite fine with his current diet selection. When his wife suggests that they should change their diet to a vegan one, he admits that will never happen.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life’s latest Deglazed food series, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star admitted his penchant for burgers and pizza will never be compromised by turning vegan.

And his love for New York pizza is a special affection. But, Ribeiro also disclosed that his wife of 10 years, Angela Unkrich, has tried to get the actor to eliminate meat from his diet.

“My wife is always saying to me, ‘We should try vegan,’ and I’m like ‘No, no we shouldn’t. You do your thing and I’ll have a steak or a burger.'”

Evidently, his love for his regular diet supersedes the benefits of switching to a vegan lifestyle devoid of meat and dairy.

The actor stated, “I could never be vegan.”

“The two treats for me have always been burgers and pizza,” said the Dancing with the Stars host.

“I am a huge New York pizza guy. I don’t do pizza everywhere. I’m also all about having a good burger — not your regular fast food burger, I’m talking about a real diner burger.”

He still loves the simplicity of a good burger but, he admitted that he doesn’t eat them the proper way anymore. He now eats the burgers minus the buns.

“I’ll do a cheeseburger with cheddar cheese, I typically don’t do the buns now — I like them protein-style — but I’ll do a little bacon, a little avocado, and a little cheese. That’s it.”

Surprisingly, Ribeiro isn’t much of a seafood eater, choosing to keep his meat choices above sea level.

“I’m not big on the sea,” he states. “I’ll do a little bit of tuna, and maybe lobster every once in a while, but, honestly, if it came out of the ocean, there’s a big chance I’m not going to like it, so I don’t even try it.”

Veganism has turned into big bucks with vegan restaurants popping up all across the U.S. But everyone can’t be converted.