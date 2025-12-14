News by Kandiss Edwards Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Kicks Off New Season With Marketing Revamp Under Alicia Graf Mack Mack's vision for the future is lofty, plans to engage contemporary audiences include integrating mainstream musicians moves forward.







The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater celebrated its opening season Dec. 3. Leading the charge was the newly appointed artistic director, Alicia Graf Mack.

Graf Mack was named artistic director in 2025, becoming only the fourth person to lead the company since its founding in 1958 by choreographer Alvin Ailey. Her appointment followed the tenure of Robert Battle and came after years of direct involvement with the organization as both a dancer and educator. Graf Mack previously performed with the company and later served as dean and director of the Juilliard School’s Dance Division before returning to Ailey in a leadership role. In an interview with Inc, Mack frames her leadership as both personal and mission-driven.

“Working here is more than a job. It is part of who I am and what I believe in. So, I am not just here to fulfill my hours. I am all-in,” she said.

As a leader and former pupil who studied under the last two directors, Judith Jamison and Battle, she honors the founding philosophy while adapting to contemporary audiences and platforms.

“Dance came from the people and should always be delivered back to the people,” Ailey told the outlet.

Her vision for the future is lofty, plans to engage contemporary audiences include integrating mainstream musicians moves forward.

“We have to create collaborations across industries, like music collaborations, to reach more people too,” she said, describing how the organization plans to engage audiences beyond traditional concert settings.

Graf Mack’s appointment signals a new phase focused on strategic growth rather than reinvention. The company plans to emphasize digital outreach, partnerships and storytelling that reinforce the Ailey brand while remaining faithful to its cultural roots.

Founded in New York City, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has long been recognized for centering Black cultural expression within modern dance. The company has toured internationally as an ambassador of American art. Graf Mack’s return to the company places that legacy in the hands of a leader shaped by both its past and its evolving future.

