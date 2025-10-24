News by Kandiss Edwards Misty Copeland Takes Final Bow, Celebrated By Icons Oprah And Debbie Allen Copeland, the first Black principal dancer for The American Ballet Theatre, has retired.







Misty Copeland, the first Black principal dancer for The American Ballet Theatre, took her final bow and was given her flowers by Black royalty.

On Oct. 22, at the David H. Koch Theater, Copeland concluded her groundbreaking career. She performed in the gala event, “A Celebration Honoring Misty Copeland,” part of ABT’s Fall Gala and co-chaired by Caroline Kennedy and Oprah Winfrey.

Following her final bow, Copeland was celebrated by family members, company members, and legends. One of the first in line to present the prima ballerina a stunning bouquet of red roses was Oprah. As a prolific figure in Black culture, the media mogul and Black-woman billionaire acknowledged Copeland’s contribution to breaking barriers in the dance world.

Along with Oprah, Debbie Allen was present to support the now living legend in her final artistic showing, with the trailblazer taking the stage following Winfrey. The five-time Emmy-winner, choreographer and owner of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy blazed a trail in the dance world leaving doors open in her wake. Copeland walked through those doors as a young dancer at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

An official Instagram account posted a heartfelt tribute to Copeland.

“We are endlessly proud of Misty’s remarkable career, her grace, and the doors she’s opened for dancers everywhere. Brava, Misty. The curtain may have closed, but your light continues to shine,” the post read.

Beyond her contribution to ballet, Copeland founded the Misty Copeland Foundation, published books and co-founded a production company. All of her endeavors are aimed at creating access and representation. While she steps down from ABT, Copeland says her dancing journey is not finished.

She told People that this moment “is not a farewell, it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and a step toward all the work that’s still ahead.”

RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland Launches ‘Be Bold’ Initiative to Improve Diversity in Ballet