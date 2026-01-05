Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Alicia Johnson Sworn In As 1st Black Woman To Serve In Georgia’s Public Service Commission Johnson is also paving the way for Black women politicians to win big in Georgia.







Alicia Johnson has officially made history as the first Black woman to serve in Georgia’s Public Service Commission.

Johnson participated in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony Dec. 29 at the commission chambers in Atlanta. However, she officially assumed the role at the start of the new year.

She not only makes history for the Public Service Commission, but for Black women leaders in Georgia politics. With her appointment, she has become the first Black woman elected to a statewide post that isn’t a judgeship.

Johnson is well aware of her heightened responsibility in this position. She hopes not only to serve Georgians but also represent the power and impact of Black women in leadership.

“I think that anybody who does something for the first time has a — you know it could be an overwhelming sense of responsibility,” Johnson told reporters, according to ABC News. “It’s a shame that a commission that has over a 100-year history, that I’m the first anything on it. But the reality is, that’s who we are.”

As the Public Service Commissioner for District 2, Johnson will regulate the rates charged by Georgia Power Co. However, the races themselves for the Georgia PSC proved successful for the state’s Democrats in general.

Winning alongside fellow nominee Peter Hubbard, the two PSC hopefuls flipped two seats in the statewide office, beating out two incumbent Republicans. As Georgians became fed up with rising electricity bills, the insertion of two Democrats into the once all-Republican office has paved the way for left-leaning policies to take shape.

However, Johnson and Hubbard remain in the minority of the five-person commission. The rest of its elected officials identify as Republican leaders. Despite this, Johnson aims to uphold her district’s interests within the PSC. As a commissioner, she will help authorize and oversee essential services in Georgia.

Johnson added, “I accept this responsibility fully aware that the decisions made in this room and in this role affects families’ monthly bills, their community health, their economic opportunity and our shared future.”

Johnson’s new appointment involves setting fair utility rates while maintaining quality. However, she also sets a new standard for Georgia. Her successful run and new appointment prove that Black women can win statewide roles in Georgia, a growing pattern that may continue into the midterms.

