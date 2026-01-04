Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New York County Appoints First-Ever Black Woman Sheriff In State History Jackie Salvatore was sworn-in as New York's first ever Black woman sheriff.







New York has a new appointment to celebrate, electing its first-ever Black woman sheriff in the state’s history.

A swearing-in ceremony in Columbia County held more historical resonance than usual, as it marked the beginning of Jackie Salvatore’s tenure as Sheriff. According to MidHudson News, the ceremony took place Jan 2. at the Columbia County Courthouse while local leaders attended the milestone.

Salvatore brings almost three decades of experience to this promotion, having served 28 years with the New York State Police. With her established resume, Salvatore will take on this new leadership role as a beacon of diversity and dedicated to serve-and-protect communities.

New York Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, who represents the Hudson area, also administered the oath of office to Salvatore. She called the newly sworn-in sheriff a “pioneering public servant” as she entered this new phase of her law enforcement career.

“Today I had the great honor of administering the oath of office to my friend and partner in government, Columbia County Sheriff Jackie Salvatore,” Barrett said in a statement. “Jackie is a pioneering public servant with a long and outstanding track record of keeping our families and communities safe, and is making history as the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in New York State history.”

Salvatore, a Democrat, opted to run for sheriff upon the retirement of Sheriff Donald Krapf. Previously serving as undersheriff, she defeated her Republican opponent, Lt. John Rivero, to assume the role.

As a lifelong Columbia County resident, Salvatore remains an embedded member of its community. She ran on a platform of hands-on leadership to further crime prevention and officer preparedness. The seasoned officer also aims to address the opioid crisis while advancing equity and fairness in the criminal justice system.

Upon her successful run, Salvatore shared how “humbled” she felt by her win. Now, she may begin the work she envisions for her county as its historic sheriff.

She wrote, “I will continue doing what I’ve done for the past three decades-serving with integrity, supporting my peers, and upholding the law enforcement oath of honor for everyone in this county.”

