Alicia Keys Pops Champagne To Celebrate ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Musical’s 13 Tony Award Nominations

Months after its world premiere, Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen is on track to possibly sweep the 2024 Tony Awards.

The complete list of nominees was announced on Tuesday, April 29, and Key’s biographic musical Hell’s Kitchen tied with David Adjmi’s Stereophonic as leaders of the pack with 13 nominations each, Deadline reported. Hell’s Kitchen could take home the biggest award of the ceremony with a win for Best Musical.

Maleah Joi Moon, whose lead role of Ali earned her a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Davis in the musical, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role. Shoshana Bean, who plays Jersey, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Other nominations include Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Sound Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Scenic Design, and Best Book.

Keys was overcome with excitement at the news of her amazing feat and celebrated with her family. The “Superwoman” singer shared an Instagram post with a video filmed by her husband Swizz Beatz capturing her joy over her 13 Tony Award nominations.

“13 TONY Nominations is worthy of popping a bottle at 7am 🤯🤯🤯🤯,” she captioned the post.

A video showed her receiving congratulations from her husband and their two sons inside their Los Angeles home.

“Oh my gosh guys. We just found out that Hell’s Kitchen was nominated for 13 Tonys! Oh my God!!!!” she says to the camera.

“She almost has more than her Grammys,” her youngest son Genesis said in the video.

“She’s probably gonna win all those,” the eldest Egypt added before telling his multi-talented mom “Congratulations.”

The next slide showed her posing with a giant bottle of champagne before popping it open outside their home while wearing a custom leather jacket honoring Swizz’ late friend DMX.

The 77th Tony Awards will be held on June 16 at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City with Ariana DeBose returning as host for the third time in a row.

