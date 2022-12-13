All Eyes on Jackson State University: T.C. Taylor May Replace Deion Sanders as Head Coach

Jackson State University (JSU) has its eye on a potential new football head coach.

With the departure of Deion Sanders, who has accepted a coaching job at the University of Colorado Boulder, JSU is expected to make T.C. Taylor his replacement.

According to Football Scoop, Taylor, who once played for the JSU Tigers and was most recently the program’s wide receivers coach is anticipated to become the head coach of the HBCUs football team.

Jackson State football is reportedly close to naming T.C. Taylor, one of the most decorated players in the program's history, to be Deion Sanders' successor with the Tigers. https://t.co/nRNvuMl7wR — CL Sports (@CLSports) December 12, 2022

On the recommendation of Coach Prime aka Sanders, Taylor has been a key figure in helping Sanders guide the direction and success of the football team.

Taylor, who once played for teams in the NFL and NFL Europe was a record-setting Tigers wideout during his collegiate days. He has been on the coaching staff since 2019, one year before Sanders was brought on as head coach.

The Clarion-Ledger reported that Taylor, who is a Mississippi native, played both the quarterback and wide receiver position while attending JSU from 1998-2001. In the 19 games he lined up at the wide receiver position, he caught 188 passes for 1,793 yards. As a senior, Taylor set a school record with 84 receptions for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He previously coached at Coahoma Community College, which is located in Clarksdale, Miss. He worked there from 2005-11, when he began as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach and in the last six seasons he was there; he was the school’s offensive coordinator.

Taylor then moved on to Texas Southern in 2012 and 2013 as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. From there, he spent the next five seasons as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at North Carolina Central from 2014-18. He went back to Jackson State University in 2019.

According to The Sporting News, NFL Hall of Famer Sanders accepted the position as the football head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is currently still the head coach of the JSU Tigers, who recently won the division championship.