From Court To Screen: Prime Video To Premiere Allen Iverson Documentary, Produced By Fellow NBA Icons Shaquille O'Neal And Stephen Curry 'I'm ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven't seen before,' Iverson stated.









A documentary about former Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen “The Answer” Iverson will be shown exclusively on Prime Video.



Prime Video has announced that the feature-length documentary featuring Iverson is being produced by NBA Hall of Famer and businessman Shaquille O’Neal and current NBA player, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, through their perspective production companies, Jersey Legends and Unanimous Media.

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before,” said Iverson in a written statement.

The documentary will tell the story of “The Answer” from his beginnings in Hampton, Va., through his rise up to the NBA where he seemingly revolutionized the culture of the league.



“Allen was a pioneer in the world of sports and entertainment,” said O’Neal, who, with Iverson, heads Reebok Basketball as president and vice president. “His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy.”

Future NBA Hall of Famer Curry said he was excited about being involved with the upcoming film.

“We’re excited to join forces with Prime Video, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jersey Legends to tell the incredible story of Allen Iverson, a revolutionary figure with deep influence on and off the court,” said Curry and his partner, Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media. “This project provides us the opportunity to pull back the curtains on Iverson’s storied career, legacy, and impact through meaningful storytelling that will appeal to audiences worldwide.”

The spotlight will be on Iverson on April 12 in Philadelphia next month when the 76ers unveil a sculpture of the former NBA player. The team will honor one of its most famous players at a ceremony at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

The sculpture of Iverson will stand next to other 76ers legends. Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, and Dolph Schayes will have company along the 76ers Legends Walk.

The 2001 NBA MVP took the 76ers to an NBA Finals in the same year he took home the MVP award. He lost to the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were nearly undefeated when taking the NBA championship that year. Their only loss was attributed to Iverson and the 76ers when they won the first game of the series before the Lakers won four straight games. During his career with the franchise, he averaged 27.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 41.4 minutes per game.

