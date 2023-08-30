Full Circle: Allen Iverson To Launch New Weed Strain in Philadelphia, The City He Won an NBA Championship

Two former NBA players have connected to release a new cannabis strain under the Viola brand. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, former Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Allen Iverson will have his own cannabis strain that will launch in the city where he played his best basketball.

This is in partnership with former NBA player Al Harrington and his brand, Viola.

Iverson will be back in the City of Brotherly Love this upcoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2. He will be joined by Harrington at RISE’s new Philadelphia location at 3903 Aramingo Ave. in Port Richmond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. RISE also has 17 other locations across the state of Pennsylvania.

To purchase the new strain, labeled the Iverson ’01, attendees must be valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana cardholders.

Harrington promoted the event via his Instagram account.

The name Iverson ’01 references the season that the Hampton, Virginia, native won the MVP (Most Valuable Player) Award and took the 76ers to their last NBA Finals appearance. Although they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers team that had the Hall of Fame duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, the first game that the 76ers won became the only loss the Lakers suffered that playoff season.

According to the website, people who purchase the Iverson ’01 can expect a “euphoric, balanced body and head high.” They will taste a combination of flowers, pine, orange, and hops. The product can be bought at $45 for an eighth (3.5 grams), and other strains will be available for $40.

Iverson started his partnership with Harrington and Viola two years ago. The first Iverson strain was launched in 2021 under the name Iverson ’96, the year the 76ers drafted the highly coveted point and shooting guard.

The Iverson ’01 was made available in New Jersey last month, where the 2001 NBA MVP and Harrington appeared at the RISE located in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on July 8.