Allyson Felix Launches Sports Management Firm Dedicated To Empowering Women Athletes

On Tuesday, the Olympic gold medalist unveiled her new women-focused sports management firm, Always Alpha. This trailblazing move aligns perfectly with Felix’s brand, following the introduction of her women’s lifestyle brand, Saysh, and her efforts to establish the first-ever nursery at the Olympic Village for the Paris Olympics this past summer.

“This is a first-of-its-kind agency that is focused on women’s sports,” Felix told USA Today.

“We all feel the momentum that’s happening now. We need to be focused on these athletes, and that’s what we’re here to do. To help grow their brands, and to do it in a nontraditional way.”

“Women deserve more, and it’s about time there was a management firm fully focused on women’s sports at scale,” she wrote in an Instagram announcement. “@always.alpha is the next chapter in my mission to create what I wished had existed long ago—guiding the next generation to build the future they dream of.”

Founded by the most decorated American track and field athlete in history, along with her brother, Wes, and Cosette Chaput, Always Alpha will specifically focus on supporting women athletes across various sports, not just track and field.

“We really are going to focus across sports, broadcasters and coaches as well,” Felix said. “I think more than anything, it’s looking for those incredible athletes, broadcasters, and coaches who really have great stories and who want to use their platform (and) who are change makers.”

The sports management firm is backed by Dolphin’s marketing division, an entertainment marketing company. Felix hopes to include Always Alpha in her expanding list of accomplishments since retiring from track and field, aiming to create a lasting positive impact on women.

“When I think about Always Alpha, I think about legacy, and that’s a huge part of why I’m doing this,” Felix said. “I didn’t have the perfect road. I felt like I learned so much throughout my career and after. Things I would do differently: I would have loved to have another shot at getting it right. I want to pass down that wisdom (and) those things that I’ve learned. That’s what this is about.”

Felix won 20 world championships and 11 Olympic medals before retiring from track and field in 2022. Since retiring, the Los Angeles native has consistently leveraged her platform to champion women’s issues. In 2019, she testified at a U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing addressing racial disparities in maternal mortality rates.

She also serves as a “Right To Play” ambassador and was recently appointed to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission. In July, Felix received a $20 million grant from Melinda Gates’ $1 billion investment initiative to continue advancing Black maternal health in the United States.

