Courtesy of Alma Mater BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Alma Mater Secures Star-Studded Athlete Investor Group Ahead of New Funding Round Pros from the NFL, MLB, NHL, and golf back the footwear brand's proprietary 3PE Technology to disrupt the golf shoe market.







Alma Mater, a golf footwear startup, announced a new group of high-profile athlete investors on July 6, highlighting its growth as it prepares for its next fundraising round. The company plans to raise $8 million, backed by several athlete investors, and is in talks with lead investment firms.

The investor group includes NFL players Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace, MLB veterans Kevin Millar and Jackie Bradley Jr., NHL legends Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin, and professional golfers Taylor Montgomery and Natasha Oon. Additional investors are TV host and Olympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen, former MLB players Jed Lowrie and Chris Young, and NBA broadcaster Mike Smith.

Founded by industry veterans Nathan Brown and Laura Chen, who held leadership roles at Nike and FootJoy, the company draws on over 25 years of combined experience at major footwear brands. Brown was director of Product at Nike Golf, and Chen was senior design Lead at FootJoy. Together, they aim to transform the golf shoe market, traditionally divided between performance cleats and casual spikeless designs. This shapes the brand’s strategy.

“We build with the people who got us here,” said Nathan Brown, CEO of Alma Mater, in a statement. “This group didn’t sign on for a check. They invested because they’ve worn the shoe, they know what we’re doing differently, and they want to be part of building something that gives golf what it deserves.”

The brand’s flagship product, the Beta, features a proprietary three-piece platform called “3PE Technology.” Rather than adapting traditional cleat designs, the team used a nitrogen-infused foam midsole common in ultra-marathon running and combined it with a perimeter exoskeleton for lateral stability during the golf swing. The outsole lugs were developed with a gravel bike tire manufacturer to maximize traction without spikes.

This strategy is gaining recognition in the golf industry. The Beta model was included in Golf Digest’s advanced list for Best Men’s Golf Shoes of 2026, an early-preview feature spotlighting promising products based on initial performance feedback and sector insights. The selection process draws on prototypes and early-access reviews by the publication’s gear-testing panel. MyGolfSpy also recognized the Beta at the PGA Merchandise Show.

For athlete-investors such as Montgomery, a PGA Tour professional, the product tackles golf’s long-standing footwear challenge: balancing rotational grip on the tee box with comfort during an 18-hole walk. This harmony is central to its appeal.

This announcement arrives as Alma Mater prepares to launch its next fundraising round to scale production. The company offers its Beta Longwing and Beta Lite models through select retailers and its e-commerce site. In the past 12 months, Alma Mater sold more than 25,000 pairs across the United States and Europe, with retail partnerships including Golf Galaxy and Trendy Golf. Online sales grew 60% quarter over quarter, signaling strong demand and expanding market reach.

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