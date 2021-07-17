Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Announced It’s Newest Honorary Members, Social Media Was On Fire Over One New Inductee

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s announcement of its 2021 honorary inductees on July 15 has some folks scratching their heads over one of its newest members. The 113-year-old first Black Greek-lettered organization for Black American women shared the news on its official Twitter account.

“We are thrilled to welcome 8 phenomenal women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority as honorary members: #UrsulaMBurns #RuthECarter @DebraMChase #CynthiaErivo, @LisaLeslie @RobinRoberts @TraceeEllisRoss and #AliceWalker,” the tweet read.

The news of the sorority’s newest initiates went over fairly well, except for one problematic inductee. Social media fired shots at Nigerian-descent, London-born actress Cynthia Erivo.

The internet wouldn’t let the organization or the actress forget her problematic statements toward Black Americans.

Did Cynthia say thank you in her “ghetto American accent”? pic.twitter.com/vX1PqBWF33 — Kin The Rex (@EstJuly1992) July 16, 2021

For some reason, Blk looking folks – putting down, castigating, denigrating, insulting AA’s/FBA’s/ADOS is a leg up. Even from Blk institutions — ☯☥☮ (@ru2inept) July 16, 2021

I’m surprised Cynthia Erivo wants to keep hearing ” Ghetto American accents”. I guess we’re not that ghetto because Cynthia keeps velcrowing herself to Foundational Black Americans. pic.twitter.com/NnEOPGMG4E — Asante The Author (@AsanteTheAuthor) July 16, 2021

She don’t like AA but she sure love being in AAs spaces — deathofgregory (@itsadamdriver) July 15, 2021

Cynthia Erivo uses the word Akata…but carry on. I guess. — FridayJones (@IAMFridayJones) July 16, 2021

Cynthia don’t even like black people as a whole & such a prestigious sorority as AKA should not sully its rep for her. — PhuegoDaGreat (@PhuegoG) July 16, 2021

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, tensions between Black Americans and Black diasporans have been gaining momentum. As Black Americans become more conscious of what other groups say regarding their culture and icons, some are gatekeeping to protect a seemingly disrespected culture by other Black folks.

Erivo has not responded.