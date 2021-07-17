 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Announced It's Newest Honorary Members, Social Media Was On Fire Over One New Inductee

Photo Courtesy of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc./ Twitter

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s announcement of its 2021 honorary inductees on July 15 has some folks scratching their heads over one of its newest members. The 113-year-old first Black Greek-lettered organization for Black American women shared the news on its official Twitter account.

“We are thrilled to welcome 8 phenomenal women into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority as honorary members: #UrsulaMBurns #RuthECarter @DebraMChase #CynthiaErivo, @LisaLeslie @RobinRoberts @TraceeEllisRoss and #AliceWalker,” the tweet read.

 

The news of the sorority’s newest initiates went over fairly well, except for one problematic inductee. Social media fired shots at Nigerian-descent, London-born actress Cynthia Erivo. 

The internet wouldn’t let the organization or the actress forget her problematic statements toward Black Americans.

 

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, tensions between Black Americans and Black diasporans have been gaining momentum. As Black Americans become more conscious of what other groups say regarding their culture and icons, some are gatekeeping to protect a seemingly disrespected culture by other Black folks. 

Erivo has not responded.

