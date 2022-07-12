Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Appoints Brother Sean McCaskill As Executive Director

The Alpha Phi Alpha (APA) Fraternity Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Brother Sean McCaskill as its executive director.

According to an APA release, McCaskill has served as the interim executive director since March 1, 2021, and assumed the full-time position at the fraternity’s general office on July 8, 2022.

McCaskill, who was initiated into APA’s Xi Sigma Chapter in 1990, has a wealth of leadership experience at the fraternity. He previously served as the district director of the Pennsylvania Association of Alpha Chapters and the 26th Eastern Regional vice president. He’s also an active member of the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter in Pittsburgh.

In a statement, General President Brother Dr. Willis Lonzer III said, “McCaskill will provide leadership and motivation in what are challenging times.”

“The Board of Directors and I are excited to appoint Brother McCaskill as the executive director for the Fraternity’s General Office,” Lonzer said.

“Brother McCaskill has done an exceptional job in both motivating and empowering staff, which has ensured the stability in the operations of the General Office. His appointment provides consistency in our operations as well as ensures the high level of customer service we offer our Brotherhood. These challenging times will require dynamic leadership from Alpha, and Brother McCaskill provides the Board and I the best partnership to meet the ambitions we have in developing Alpha men into leaders needed to provide superior advocacy and service in our communities.”

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum also serves as an educational consultant, leadership coach, and entrepreneur who has worked in the social service field for more than two decades, gaining valuable experience in individual and family therapy, treatment plan design, and prevention as well as team building and organizational leadership.

“I am honored to accept this appointment and to be able to continue to do the work of Alpha in this capacity,” McCaskill said in a statement.

“I am also appreciative and incredibly proud of the General Office staff who have come to work every day over the last year with a shared commitment to improving systems and serving this Brotherhood at the highest level. I continue to be inspired by the work Brothers are doing across the country in their communities and will work to ensure the staff at your General Office can support that work in a meaningful way.”