Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman An AI Private School Launches In Chicago For City’s Youth To Learn Through Artificial Guides The Alpha School has a unique approach to the traditional school day, all with the help of AI guides.







An AI private school has launched in Chicago, aiming to help students unlock their fullest potential with artificial guides leading the classroom.

The institution, called Alpha School, has already started sessions in other cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, and Washington, D.C. Now, as it makes its way to the Windy City, the AI private school wants the city’s youth to take advantage of this unique learning opportunity.

According to the website, the school’s schedule implements a two-hour specialized learning period. Their “Alpha classes” replace teachers with AI tutors leading instruction, allowing independent learners to thrive during this allotted time.

While AI guides handle the lessons, adult facilitators also contribute to class, ensuring students’ well-being and providing an in-person connection. By lunch break, students have finished traditional school time.

Alpha curriculum’s incentive is dedicated to learning by offering the rest of the day for life skills and extracurricular passions. The school’s founders believe they have mastered the intersection of technology and traditional learning to build future leaders.

“AI is going to help us unlock the greatest untapped resource in our world, which is human potential,” shared the Alpha School Co-Founder, MacKenzie Price, to the Chicago Tribune.

However, this type of education does not come cheaply. Tuition starts at $55,000 annually for the school, which serves students from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Alpha’s leadership also insists that they are not trying to replace teachers. Instead, they want educators to take on a more holistic approach.

“We’re not replacing teachers. The role is just changing. Our teachers don’t need to be subject matter experts,” Price added.

Despite their enthusiasm, naysayers feel AI-powered learning takes away from the educational experience. Critics say placing students in front of computers, stifling human-to-human interaction, brings more concerns than benefits.

“There’s just so much that teachers are doing that is well-beyond what even the most sophisticated language models can do,” argued Victor Lee, an associate professor at Stanford University, to the Tribune. “Right now, the evidence just is not there.”

Lee also noted that the Alpha School’s success likely ties to its higher-income student body. With this in mind, how AI learning helps students across all financial backgrounds has yet to be documented.

He added, “This is a private school with tuition, and therefore tends to cater to a particular socioeconomic status, whose students would tend to perform very strongly on these measures.”

However, Alpha hopes to challenge this notion by becoming a chartered institution, allowing for more students from lower-income backgrounds to enroll. In the meantime, the school plans to branch out to more cities, integrating its AI education into these academic landscapes.

RELATED CONTENT: New AI-Powered Camera Makes Diabetes Detection More Accessible