One Year After Altadena Fires, Operation HOPE Remains Committed To Rebuilding It's been a year since the devastating LA wildfires tore through communities like Altadena, but Operation HOPE continues to support locals as they rebuild their lives.







One year after the devastating Eaton Fire ravaged through the historic Black neighborhood of Altadena, headlines have faded, but the work hasn’t. Operation HOPE remains on the ground, continuing its commitment to rebuilding and restoring Altadena.

With the recent passing of the fires’ one-year anniversary, Operation HOPE is highlighting how its HOPE Inside Disaster and Project Restore HOPE–LA initiatives have helped hundreds of Altadena residents regain a sense of stability after losing everything. Over the past year, the organization has provided direct financial recovery support to hundreds of individuals, among other efforts.

Operation HOPE views its work as a pathway to restoring stability, rebuilding confidence, and helping families reclaim their futures after the fires upended homes and livelihoods. For Alisha, a Pacific Palisades resident whose home was left uninhabitable by smoke damage and hazardous materials despite still standing, the aftermath meant displacement, health concerns, and a stalled insurance process — prompting her to turn to HOPE Inside Disaster for guidance and advocacy.

“I want people to know that Operation HOPE is a literal godsend,” Alisha said in a press release. “There is support that has no agenda, but to help.”

With the guidance of a HOPE Disaster Recovery Coach, Aisha navigated FEMA and insurance hurdles, assessed remediation options, and ultimately avoided over $120,000 in unnecessary expenses and hurdles in restoring her home. In addition to the financial recovery Operation HOPE offered locals, other efforts include completing 226 disaster recovery and preparedness plans, assisting with 49 FEMA and SBA applications — including 30 appeals — and helping survivors boost their financial readiness by an average of 50%.

Despite the destruction caused by the fires, Operation HOPE emphasizes what has been rebuilt. In the aftermath of the Altadena fires, a permanent HOPE Recovery Office now operates in the community. Small businesses have reopened, and families are making strides toward stability as the mission to fully restore the area continues.

“As we mark this anniversary, we remain committed to walking with Los Angeles for as long as it takes, helping communities rebuild stronger, more resilient, and more prepared for the future,” the organization said.

