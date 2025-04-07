Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Urban One Podcast ‘Altadena: After The Fire’ Explores Ongoing Recovery Efforts The Urban One Podcast Network introduced "Altadena: After the Fire" to delve into the city's resilience and its ongoing recovery efforts.







The Urban One Podcast Network is launching a series that documents Altadena, California’s recovery in the aftermath of the devastating Eaton Fire.

Colby ‘Colb’ Tyner will host “Altadena: After The Fire,” a bi-monthly podcast that explores the city’s rebuilding journey through conversations with elected officials, community leaders, business owners, and survivors. The podcast will explore the disaster’s impact on residents and businesses through on-the-ground reporting, in-depth interviews, and ongoing efforts to preserve and restore Altadena’s rich cultural heritage.

“It is very important that we do not forget this tragedy. As national news coverage has slowly dwindled once the fires were extinguished, we wanted to be a voice for the residents of Altadena and keep the rest of the world informed of what is happening,” Tyner, senior vice president of programming for Urban One’s Audio Division, said in a press release.

“We welcome you to join us as we document the journey of a community determined to rise from the ashes.”

In the debut episode, Tyner sits down with radio and podcast producer Tawala Sharp, a lifelong Altadena resident. Sharp’s home was one of just five on his block to withstand the devastating fire—though it remains unlivable. He shares his firsthand account of the destruction and the ongoing struggle to rebuild.

The conversation highlights the slow and difficult rebuilding process as residents face challenges with insurance companies, misinformation, and limited resources. Many families are still searching for safe housing, and with little media coverage, locals say they feel forgotten while opportunists attempt to exploit displaced homeowners.

In Episode 2, which premiered March 28, Tyner sat down with Charisse Bremond, CEO of the Brotherhood Crusade, who discussed how her organization is helping families in Altadena and Pasadena recover and build long-term stability. The episode also features KBLA’s Dominique DiPrima and LA Progressive’s James Farr in a deep dive into the environmental fallout as the rainy season approaches, the political consequences of displacing 22,000 residents, and the economic toll on small businesses, renters, and their rights in the wake of the disaster.

The podcast supports recovery efforts through a partnership with the Brotherhood Crusade, which aims to boost donations to its Wildfire Relief Fund. All contributions will go directly toward helping wildfire survivors secure shelter, clothing, food, personal care items, and other essential supplies.

New episodes will be released biweekly until October 2025, with occasional special episodes added in between. They will be available on The Urban One Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

