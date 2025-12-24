Arts and Culture by Keka Araújo Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Enters Final Weeks Of NYC Holiday Season; 2026 National Tour Announced Beyond the stage, the organization remains dedicated to founder Alvin Ailey’s mission to “give dance back to the people."







Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is entering the final two weeks of its annual holiday engagement at New York City Center, highlighted by special Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve programs.

The residency, which concludes Jan. 4, 2026, offers the public a final opportunity to view this season’s world premieres and the signature masterpiece Revelations before the legendary dance company begins its 2026 national tour.

The schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 24, features two distinct performances designed for holiday audiences. The 2 p.m. “Ailey Classics” matinee showcases a curated selection of founder Alvin Ailey’s repertory, concluding with the timeless Revelations. The 7:30 p.m. “All New” evening program focuses on the season’s latest additions, including The Holy Blues—a collaboration by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro—and Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye. The evening also includes Judith Jamison’s A Case of You and Fredrick Earl Mosley’s Embrace.

The engagement continues through the new year with nine remaining chances to see Revelations.

A New Year’s Eve matinee is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. To ring in 2026, the company will present an “All New” program on Jan. 1 at 7:30 p.m., featuring four world premieres: Maija García’s theatrical Jazz Island, Matthew Neenan’s Difference Between, Jamar Roberts’ Song of the Anchorite, and an encore of Mosley’s Embrace.

For families, the Saturday, Dec. 27 matinee will feature the season premiere of Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing’s Sacred Songs and Elisa Monte’s Treading.

Following the performance, audience members can participate in a question-and-answer session with the Ailey dancers.

Extending the Legacy Beyond the Stage

The New York City Center performances conclude Sunday, Jan. 4, with two programs showcasing the company’s grace. The 2 p.m. matinee includes Jazz Island and Alonzo King’s Following the Subtle Current Upstream, while the 7 p.m. finale offers a final look at Blink of an Eye and Roberts’ Song of the Anchorite.

Both programs will close with the grand finale of Revelations, a work that continues to anchor the company’s identity.

Beyond the stage, the organization remains dedicated to founder Alvin Ailey’s mission to “give dance back to the people” by making movement accessible to everyone, regardless of background or experience level.

Through the “Chance to Dance” initiative, first-time students at Ailey Extension can trade their performance ticket for two free classes at the Joan Weill Center for Dance. The curriculum covers a wide range of styles, from West African and Samba to the company’s signature Horton technique, as seen in its major works.

2026 National Tour and Birthday Honors

On Jan. 5, the celebration continues with a special workshop honoring what would have been Mr. Ailey’s 95th birthday.

Matthew Rushing will lead participants through contemporary movements inspired by Ailey’s most celebrated choreographies, exploring Ailey’s impact on both the dance world and American history. This session serves as the grand finale of a workshop series inviting fans to learn classic steps from current and former company members.

Following the New York residency, the company will embark on a 20-city national tour beginning Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The tour will visit major cultural hubs, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding in May 2026 with Mother’s Day weekend performances at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Complete schedules and ticket information for the remaining New York performances are available at ailey.org.

