Arts and Culture by Keka Araújo San Antonio Confirms Status As U.S. Dia De Los Muertos Epicenter After Record Festival San Antonio is a city steeped in culture and history...Día de los Muertos didn't disappoint!







San Antonio concluded its three-day 7th annual Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) celebration Oct. 23–26, reinforcing the city’s status as the premier destination in the United States for the traditional commemoration. The festivities, which featured an illuminated River Walk parade, towering 40-foot Catrina figures, and a conventional Mexican Tianguis (open-air market), anchored the city’s cultural calendar.

The event was curated by acclaimed chef and cultural ambassador Johnny Hernandez, whose vision launched the iconic River Parade.

Touted as the largest Día de los Muertos celebration in the United States, the nightly spectacle transformed the San Antonio River into a moving canvas, featuring handcrafted barges, artistic displays, and live performances, which guests viewed from the Arneson River Theatre and designated free areas along the River Walk.

The central hub of the three-day festival was Maverick Plaza in the historic La Villita arts village. It hosted the largest Catrin and Catrina sculptures in the nation, symbolizing the connection between the living and the departed.

A Grand Altar or ofrenda stood at the plaza’s heart, meticulously adorned with marigolds, papel picado, and pan de muerto to honor loved ones.

Additional artistic highlights included the Calavera Collection of decorated giant skulls and the Alebrije Exhibit—brightly colored spirit animal sculptures—which were on display throughout La Villita and the River Walk. The plaza and surrounding area were filled with vibrant Mexican music and dance, along with a wide array of authentic street cuisine, with Chef Hernandez’s La Gloria and Maverick Coffee joining the culinary offerings.

The festival weekend also hosted the Calaverita Run 5K and Family Walk, a spirited event that fused fitness with profound remembrance. Starting near Chef Hernandez’s La Gloria restaurant at the Historic Pearl, participants traversed the course carrying mementos of loved ones, a poignant acknowledgment that “Their legacy runs in you.”

The run culminated at a community altar, where these tributes were placed in a collective display of honor. Registration information for this event was provided at: https://www.thesanantonioriverwalk.com/events/calaverita-run/.

Beyond the Day of the Dead, Chef Hernandez is recognized for his cultural stewardship across the city. His Grupo La Gloria restaurant collective and True Flavors Catering celebrate authentic interior Mexican cuisine.

Furthermore, his Kitchen Campus Foundation hosts the annual Paella Challenge, providing high school students with culinary mentorship and educational opportunities at the Culinary Institute of America.

Through his continuous work with art collaborations, La Villita event management, and civic engagement, Chef Hernandez remains a force in San Antonio’s culinary and cultural landscape.

For more information about the parade, festival, and related events, visit www.DayoftheDeadSA.com.

