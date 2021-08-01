 Amanda Seales Accused of Hating Black Men After Criticizing "King Richard" Biopic



Insecure actress and comedian Amanda Seales caught the proverbial fade after a now-deleted Instagram criticized Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams, Serena and Venus’ father. She also questioned why anyone would make a film about the man who is the force behind the greatest tennis players in the world.

The Jasmine Brand posted a screenshot of Seales’ tweet.

“Will Smith is playing Richard Williams????????????????????? Also, why is this film about Richard Williams????????????????????,” she wrote.

 

Seales’ commentary didn’t go over well on social media. The 40-year-old comedian was dragged for allegedly hating Black men.

Seales maintained her stance even after receiving smoke from the internet.

“There is ZERO issue here other than the one y’all are making over someone having a contrasting POV about A MOVIE,” she responded on Instagram.

Ironically, the biopic starring Smith is being produced by Venus and Serena. The two are perfectly fine with honoring their dad. The film, titled King Richard, is slated for release in November next year.

