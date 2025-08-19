Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Amanda Seales Debates 20 Black Conservatives In Viral Clip And Eats Them Up With Facts Seales debunked multiple claims on systemic racism, reparations, and "Black on Black crime."







Amanda Seales refused to back down after getting into a viral debate against 20 Black conservatives.

The comedian and social justice advocate appeared on an episode of Jubilee, a YouTube series that explores provocative topics, ranging from immigration to conservatism. Seales took on a horde of Black conservatives for a conversation ranging from reparations to systemic racism.

One viral clip showed a man trying to discredit Harriet Tubman while also saying Black culture was “toxic” and white supremacy is a myth. The Shade Room re-shared the video.

“Do not bring up Harriet Tubman’s name in vain, baby. Please. Harriet Tubman was literally saving her family and others from slavery,” Seales began, before dismissing the man’s claims that white supremacy is a lie. “If that were not the case, then we wouldn’t see the continued effort of colonialism and white people placing themselves in positions of power when they do not have the power.”

When the conservative man kept making unfounded claims regarding white supremacy and Black culture, Seales proceeded to state how he’s working as an agent for a system that inherently does not help him.

She continued, “You’re carrying a chain around your neck of an apartheid nation that actively wants to harm Black people.”

Seales engaged in additional conversations with conservatives and their polarizing viewpoints. She also addressed the dismissal of Black Americans’ experience by those across the diaspora.

“As the daughter of an immigrant, it is imperative that Black people from other places understand the disparate difference that they exist from Black people in the United States,” Seales said in the video. “It is not the same, period. And ultimately, the best effort that we can do as a diaspora is to lead in understanding, not in judgment. So when I am talking to somebody from Sudan, from the Congo, from Angola, I am listening to understand their experience, not to undermine, and I refuse to allow anybody from Grenada, from Angola, from any other place to come and try to undermine the experience of Black Americans.”

The internet praised the “Insecure” actress for her eloquent articulation. While noting mixed reviews of her debate skills, Seales later reflected on the episode, doubling down on her thoughts about “Black conservatism.”

“The irony about this was that it’s not that I didn’t know how to debate, it’s that I just chose not to debate because the claims that I stated are not up for debate,” she stated on Instagram.

She proceeded to reiterate that concepts such as reparations and systemic racism are not up for debate. Seales also emphasized that “Black on Black crime” is not real, but the “continued proliferation” of this claim does actual harm to the Black community.

The 44-year-old concluded her reflections by noting the contradictions of Black conservatism and how she believes it ultimately does not benefit anyone in the community.

“Black conservatism does not make any concessions or room or care for the working class. Actually, the concept of Black conservatives is literally an oxymoron,” explained Seales. When I walked into that room and I saw the people that were there, and how many of them were young people, I didn’t want to debate them, and I was dealing with people who are deeply affected by indoctrination and by self-hatred. I wanted to show them the ways in which they had been misled to being able to show up for themselves and for their people, and of course, they’re only a portion of this project.”

She concluded, “The true audience is not who you’re debating, but who’s watching and trying to get information and concepts to them that are being actively impeded and that felt far more valuable than just being right.”

Those interested can watch the full video of the debate, which has already garnered over 1.7 million views, below.

