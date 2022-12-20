Former NBA Player Released From Jail After Daughter Claimed He Physically Assaulted Her

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching and slapping one of his two teenage daughters.

The former Miami Heat player was arrested on Sunday at his Brickell Key condominium in Miami on a domestic violence charge involving one of his daughters with his ex-wife Alexis Stoudemire, The Miami Herald reported. Stoudemire, 40, is father to his 17-year-old and 14-year-old daughters, as well as two other children with Alexis.

While it doesn’t say which daughter accused the 6-foot-10, 255-pound NBA alum of the physical assault, the teen accusing him claims that the former Knicks player punched her in the jaw and slapped her to the point where blood was drawn.

Stoudemire was released from jail on a $1,500 bond on Sunday afternoon. He took to Twitter to post a statement in response to the charges.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter,” he wrote.

“It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness.”

“I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’ As the investigations unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds,” he continued.

“I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Stoudemire denies the domestic violence claims, while an arrest report provides further details.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states.

“The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

The alleged assault came after Stoudemire celebrated obtaining his MBA from the University of Miami on Saturday.

“The Greatest of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his willingness to LEARN, integrity and ability to affect those around him,” Stoudemire shared in his caption.

He has since deactivated the comments section on his post.