News by Sharelle Burt Could Amazon Delivery Drivers Be Labeled As The New Emergency Responders? The goal was to offer a better chance of surviving a heart attack since vans are normally in closer proximity to residences than first responders







Amazon has reportedly experimented with using drivers to be used as emergency responders, Bloomberg News reports.

Testing a program called Project Pulse, delivery vans in Europe were outfitted with defibrillators to determine whether or not drivers would be able to provide faster aid to heart attack victims.

Starting in 2023 in Amsterdam, Amazon said over 100 drivers participated in the experiment where drivers would receive alerts from citizen responder apps and arrive on site where emergency services were already working on victims.

Amazon spokesperson Anneliese Hellwig-Schuster said the project lasted for months, and said the company is “evaluating the feedback and exploring additional opportunities for future programs.”

The target goal was to give everyone, regardless of if they are an Amazon customer or not, a better chance of surviving a heart attack since vans are normally in closer proximity than professional first responders in several residential communities. However, reports show that the company is trying to utilize its consumer base and technological reach in an effort to compete with Walmart in the healthcare space.

In early 2025, Walmart launched same-day pharmacy delivery for 49 states but integrating pharmacy, general merchandise, and grocery into one order.

Amazon feels that with partnerships like Teladoc and other mental health providers, the company can expand its offerings with virtual care and chronic condition management.

“By integrating these services into its larger ecosystem, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its Health Benefits Connector, Amazon seeks to redefine healthcare access and challenge Walmart’s established position in the industry,” a report said.

AWS has already partnered with General Catalyst to come up with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare solutions that target personalized care, diagnostics, and improving patient outcomes for more accessible healthcare.

Amazon has been expanding into avenues of assistance outside of healthcare. In early February 2025, the company announced a total of 15 Disaster Relief hubs around the world to assist with relief from natural disasters, according to the company.

The facility hubs are located in disaster-prone areas—the first hub opened in Mexico—and stocked with necessary supplies in order to be ready for immediate delivery. Amazon uses global logistics and technology capabilities to quickly ship donated items to communities affected by natural disasters.

“When a natural disaster strikes, providing immediate relief is critical. Our capabilities in logistics and technology allow us to provide fast and effective assistance,” said Diego Mendez de la Luz, director of Amazon’s operations in Mexico. “With the opening of this new hub in Mexico, our response time to partner with emergency management agencies and relief organizations during natural disasters across the country will be even faster and more efficient.”

