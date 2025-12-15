News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman VIRAL VIDEO: Amazon Driver Goes Postal After Man Allegedly Spits In Face The Amazon driver says the man called him an idiot and the n-word before spitting in his face.







An Amazon driver went viral for documenting a confrontation with an allegedly racist man who he claims spat in his face.

The delivery driver, whose name is David McDonald, shared a video of the bloody cyclist and others walking in a neighborhood. In the clip’s description, he recalled the situation that led to things getting physical.

According to the Amazon driver’s account of the incident, the cyclist accused him of nearly hitting him with his delivery truck. Its On Site reposted the TikTok footage of the viral incident.

“So I’m minding my business, making deliveries at an intersection. The man you see all [bloody] in the video was riding his bike traveling eastbound. I was trying to cross that street traveling northbound.”

The delivery driver continued explaining that he had to inch out closer on the obstructed road to make sure he could continue safely. The cyclist considered the move too close for his comfort, leading him to become aggressive with the man.

The cyclist proceeded to allegedly call the Amazon worker an “idiot” and the n-word, to which the driver responded by hoping he slipped and fell off his bike. As the driver continued his shift, however, the cyclist had more to say about the ordeal.

While the delivery driver made his next stop, the cyclist biked over to approach him. McDonald claimed the cyclist yelled and hurled out threats, despite his not wanting to keep up the exchange.

After telling him to move away from his truck so he could make the next delivery, the cyclist allegedly grabbed him and spat on him. McDonald immediately got out of his vehicle to fight back for the disrespect.

It resulted in his video documenting the bloodied man while an older couple, who did not witness the original encounter, questioned him. Unaware of what happened earlier, the couple began to condemn the driver for the assault.

However, McDonald stood his ground, arguing that his actions were warranted after the spitting assault.

“He spit on me, and I beat his a–,” shared McDonald before emphasizing his plans to call the police.

Despite the older couple blaming him for the bloodied man, the Amazon driver kept the same energy about his actions.

“Ride the f-ck up out here. Don’t spit on me again. Watch what you do. You don’t know who I am or what I got going on …that’s the upmost disrespect,” he said to the banged-up cyclist in the TikTok.

After the couple refused to listen to his side about what led to the fighting, McDonald walked away to the apologists of the man and his apparent racist actions.

“Whatever, I bet God wouldn’t have tolerated it….I don’t give a f–k about none of that. He needs to have more self-respect and more self- control…keep condoning that racist a– bullsh-t.”

In the description, McDonald said his girlfriend overheard the entire ordeal on the phone. Those in the neighborhood also offered their doorbell footage to prove his case. McDonald even launched a GoFundMe to make up for lost wages as he recovers from the incident.

