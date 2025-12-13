Entertainment by Keka Araújo Hollywood Icons Pose Down In Exclusive IMDb Studio At Black Cinema & Television Celebration The evening showcased the artistic ingenuity and cultural impact of Black creators in Tinseltown.







The Critics’ Choice Association (CCA) convened the most distinguished luminaries of the film and television sphere on Dec. 9, 2025, for its Eighth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The gala, dedicated to honoring standout work both onscreen and offscreen from the Black entertainment community, featured an exclusive IMDb Portrait Studio that captured intimate, stylized images of the evening’s central figures, a spokesperson shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Event honorees, presenters, and elite guests — including Spike Lee, who received the Career Achievement Award, Actress Award recipient Tessa Thompson, and Ensemble Award winners Michael B. Jordan, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor — stepped into the dedicated studio.

Michael Rowe was commissioned to capture a series of exclusive portraits. The celebrity photographer provided a visual archive of the star-studded shindig.

The CCA specifically celebrated those who have driven innovation and broadened narrative perspectives across the industry this year. The event, meticulously orchestrated, cast a light on the growing influence of the Black cinematic and television community within the broader critical landscape. The atmosphere was one of palpable reverence for the craft and collective achievement.

The celebration, hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah, also recognized the achievements of Sterling K. Brown, Janelle James, Samuel L. Jackson, Chase Infiniti, Chris Perfetti, and Wunmi Mosaku, among others. The awards ceremony is scheduled to air exclusively on the STARZ platform in early 2026.

Find out more about the event’s honorees in this video about the Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television 2025 Pre-Show Discussion. This video features a discussion about some of the performers and honorees recognized at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

