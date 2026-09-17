Amazon is implementing a rigorous RTO vetting process for disabled employees requesting reasonable accommodation. News by Selena Hill Amazon Workers Depend On Food Stamps As Labor’s Share Of The Economy Hits A Record Low A new report finds that the number of Amazon employees who rely on government assistance has nearly tripled.







Even though Amazon is booming, a new report shows that more and more of its workers rely on federal assistance to cover basic needs.

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that 12,346 Amazon workers across 11 states were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), while 11,338 were enrolled in Medicaid as of September 2025, reports Fortune. The number of Amazon employees in need of federal assistance has nearly tripled compared to a 2020 GAO analysis. During that same period, the tech giant’s annual profit increased from about $11.6 billion in 2020 to $77.7 billion, while 2025 revenue reached roughly $717 billion.

The findings arrive as the broader U.S. economy shows a widening disconnect between productivity, corporate performance, and workers’ share of economic output.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that labor’s share of output fell to 52.8% in the second quarter of 2026, the lowest level on record dating back to 1947. Labor share measures the portion of economic output paid to workers through compensation, including wages and benefits.

GAO Director Kathryn Larin noted that many people receiving assistance are already working substantial hours.

“What this analysis really points to is the large number of people who have very low incomes and continue to have very low income,” Larin told Fortune. “I mean, these are families that are really barely able to make ends meet, and yet they are working, and they are working a lot.”

GAO’s analysis found that about two-thirds of working adults receiving Medicaid or SNAP worked full time in 2024, while 88% were employed in the private sector. The report also identified large employers across retail, transportation, restaurants, and food preparation among those with workers receiving benefits.

Amazon, however, has disputed that GAO report as evidence that its pay and benefits are inadequate.

“When you look at the actual facts, you see that Amazon pay is among the best in the industry,” Amazon spokesperson Rachael Lighty told Fortune. She also pointed to health coverage available to regular full-time employees beginning on their first day.

“Seventy-four percent of our regular full-time employees are enrolled in an Amazon health insurance plan,” Lighty said, adding that the company’s enrollment rate exceeds the private-sector rate cited by Amazon.

The issue extends beyond Amazon. Walmart, FedEx, and major gig-economy platforms have also appeared among employers with workers receiving federal assistance.

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