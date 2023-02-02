Amber Carr, Sister of Police Killing Victim Atatiana Jefferson, Dies At 33

According to a social media post by the family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, Amber Carr, the sister of police killing victim, Atatiana Jefferson, died at 33 after an illness.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Carr suffered from congestive heart failure and had been moved to a hospice facility last month.

“Amber Carr passed away peacefully this morning. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition.”

In a Facebook post by Carr’s sister Ashley the family said, “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Amber Carr. At this time, we respectfully request your prayers and privacy. We will provide details regarding services as soon as they become available.”

Jefferson was home playing video games with her nephew, Zion Carr, Jefferson’s son, when she was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on the night of October 12, 2019.

The newspaper reported that Carr was attending Dean’s murder trial before being hospitalized in December. After 13 hours of deliberation, the jury convicted the former police officer of the lesser charge of manslaughter for killing her sister. She was at the hospital when the verdict was announced. Carr’s 11-year-old son testified at the trial.

The verdict was made after five days of testimony at trial. Dean had faced up to 20 years in prison, but was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison. Jefferson’s family felt there was a reason for this particular sentence. 11 represents Zion’s age when he testified while the 10 months and 12 days were meant for the exact date Jefferson was killed by Dean (October, 12).