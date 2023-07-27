A Brooklyn Beauty Is The First Black Woman To Represent USA In The Miss Intercontinental Pageant

Another Black woman has made history in the world of pageantry.

New York native Amber Corbett has been selected to represent the United States at the 2023 Miss Intercontinental pageant, which marks the first time a Black woman has done so since the beauty pageant began, in 1971.

According to The Villager, the 23-year-old was crowned by Katherine McQuade, the United States of America’s Miss 2023, on July 22. “Winning Miss Intercontinental USA felt like I was breaking a glass ceiling in itself because, in 51 years, there’s never been a Black Miss Intercontinental USA,” Corbett said.

The Brooklyn resident will use her platform to continue promoting diversity and representation in the media. “I’m planning doing a safe space and hav[ing] Zoom calls for women of color to do networking. Because as a woman of color in media, it’s such a small industry,” said Corbett, whose support resource, “She’s Represented,” is a space for women of color in corporate America to network and unwind.

As Miss Intercontinental USA, Corbett will represent as the goodwill ambassador for the Miss Intercontinental Organization, focusing on societal issues such as drug abuse, poverty eradication, gender equality, health, nutrition, and environmental conservation.

The pageant queen completed her studies at Pace University last May, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in advertising and integrated marketing communication. She extended her studies with a minor in digital marketing.

A once shy Corbett began competing in pageants at the early age of 11. Her pageant titles include Miss Galaxy NY 2021, Miss Galaxy NY Teen 2015, Miss Earth NY Teen 2015, Miss United States NY Jr Teen 2015, and IJM Junior Teen 2015.

The Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant will be held in October 2023, and its winner will be named Miss “POWER OF BEAUTY.”

