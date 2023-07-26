John Legend Bringing ‘More Adventures’ As The New Brand Ambassador For Neopets

John Legend has been announced as the new brand ambassador for the beloved virtual pet gaming platform Neopets.

The Grammy award-winning singer took to social media on Saturday, July 22 to make the big announcement.

“Excited to announce that I’m the new brand ambassador for@Neopets!” Legend wrote.

“My family and I have been long time fans of the game, and I can’t wait for you to experience it too. Looking forward to more adventures together!”

In the video, the “Ordinary People” singer further explained his love and admiration for the virtual pet platform and the “new adventures” on the horizon.

“I’m the brand ambassador of the Neopets,” he said. “You know the game, it’s a classic pets game, and it’s long been a favorite in our house, and I can’t wait to share the joy and nostalgia with all of you.”

“So stay tuned, we have some amazing adventures together.”

The video announcement came one night after the “Neopets Era Party” hosted at Comic-Con International: San Diego (SDCC) on Friday night where the gaming team unveiled Legend’s addition to the team, according to The Pop Insider.

First launched in 1999, Neopets is a virtual pet website where users can buy and own virtual pets and get items for them using its original virtual currencies called Neopoints and Neocash. The Neopoints can be earned by playing games on the site, and the Neocash can be purchased with real-world money or won when playing a game.

Along with announcing John Legend as its new brand ambassador, Neopets also revamped its website with 50+ new flash games, CBR reports. With a goal of recapturing the attention of its fanbase from the early 2000s, Neopets will be improving community interaction, fixing bugs on the site, and building stronger community groups to bring “Neopia” back to its former “glory,” the team said at Comic-Con.

“We’ll be bringing new more community involvement, a new plot, a new unified homepage where you can access everything,” they added.

