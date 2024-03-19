Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Amber Rose Says Ye Should Pay Muse Money For ‘Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Amber Rose is speaking on the "credit" she deserves for the role she played in Ye's 2010 studio album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."









Amber Rose is speaking on the “credit” she didn’t receive but feels she deserves for the role she played in Ye’s 2010 studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Regarded as one of the best of Ye’s 10 solo albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was a result of his self-imposed exile in Hawaii after a period of controversy in 2009 following his interruption of Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards.

He was still dating Amber Rose at the time he recorded his fifth studio album and according to her, she served as a producer and muse.

The mother of two recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where she opened up about making Ye’s infamous “Monster” track with Nicki Minaj happen.

“I don’t think I got credit for that,” Rose said at the 38:05 mark in the interview. “I mean, I didn’t do it for credit. And that’s not to take—Nicki, she’s amazing, when it comes to writing raps. Like, I’ve seen it in person. It’s a sight to see.”

“I should’ve got $20 million for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But I got nothing,” she said. “I should’ve gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn’t get nothing. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness, and so many songs, and the wax figure.”

Rose also admitted to fabricating claims about their X-rated bedroom activity during their relationship in a scathing tweet she sent out in 2016. At the time, Ye dissed Rose and her ex-husband, Wiz Khalif,a in a radio interview, which prompted the model to take to Twitter and accuse him of being a “FingersInTheB**tyA**B*tch.”

“It wasn’t meant to be a factual statement. But he said he owns my child! He said if it wasn’t for him, Wiz would have never met me and had a child so then in turn he owns my child,” Rose clarified. “That’s fuc*ing crazy! You don’t own my child but you miss my fingers in your a**. So that’s why I said it. It wasn’t a factual statement.”

