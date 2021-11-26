AMC Theaters Begins Accepting Cryptocurrency

In keeping with a previous announcement, AMC theaters now accept cryptocurrencies as payment for online purchases.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin are accepted.

Previously, the company promised to accept cryptocurrencies for online ticket and concession purchases by the end of the year.

“Big newsflash!” wrote CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Thursday night. “As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next.”

Earlier this week, Aron defended himself after he sold about $25 million of his shares in the company, sending the share price down.