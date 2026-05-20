Education by Selena Hill The American Bar Association Caves To Trump’s Pressure To Eliminate DEI Rule For Law Schools The American Bar Association’s decision marks another major rollback of DEI efforts in higher education amid mounting political pressure from the Trump administration







The American Bar Association (ABA) is facing growing backlash after voting to weaken longstanding diversity, equity, and inclusion standards tied to law school accreditation — a move critics say could reshape the future of legal education in America.

According to Bloomberg Law, the ABA recently approved changes to its accreditation policies in light of ongoing pressure from the Trump administration and conservative lawmakers targeting DEI initiatives. The revised standards weaken previous requirements that accredited law schools were once required to demonstrate a commitment to building diverse student bodies and faculty, and to fostering inclusive learning environments. ABA officials argued the changes were intended to “simplify the requirements and reduce burden on law schools,” while also responding to scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education.

The decision arrives as DEI programs across corporate America, higher education, and the legal industry continue to face political attacks. Since returning to the office last year, President Trump has aggressively targeted diversity policies through executive orders and federal lawsuits. Earlier this year, the Department of Justice urged the ABA to eliminate its diversity requirements or risk losing its authority as a law school accreditor.

Legal educators and civil rights advocates warn that the rollback could have lasting effects for representation in the legal profession, particularly for Black students and other historically marginalized groups. Critics argue that weakening diversity standards may reduce pathways into a profession already struggling with racial disparities in hiring, leadership, and judicial appointments.

The ABA’s move also reflects a broader shift happening across the legal industry. Several corporations and law firms have already scaled back DEI hiring programs and fellowship initiatives amid growing political and legal pressure, Bloomberg Law reports.

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