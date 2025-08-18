American Black Film Festival’s Pop-Up Tour to Hit NYC, LA, Dallas, and Atlanta

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is expanding the brand and the awareness of its offerings with a pop-up tour from October to December.

The film festival, co-founded by Jeff Friday, will visit New York City, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

“For nearly three decades, ABFF has been a cornerstone for showcasing and elevating Black storytelling,” said Friday, also the CEO of Nice CROWD, in a written statement. “The ABFF Pop-Up Tour is a natural evolution of that mission—a mobile cultural movement designed to expand opportunity and deepen connection. By bringing the ABFF experience directly into local communities, we’re creating new spaces to discover talent, celebrate creativity, and unite through the power of film and shared culture. We’re excited to partner with Ally Financial to help bring this vision to life.”

The tour will hit cities with real estate in the Black arts and entertainment communities. As the ABFF reaches its 30th anniversary, it’s branching out from its annual conference to meet the demands of the culture. The Pop-Up Tour will feature award-winning independent films, celebrity conversations, and curated panels, which will also include an inspiring speaker series that highlights Black-Owned Brands, BOB Talks.

The ABFF Pop-Up Tour is presented by Nice CROWD with national support from Ally Financial.

“Ally honors the remarkable talent and creativity showcased at the American Black Film Festival Pop-Up Tour as a part of our long-standing commitment as a true ally to Black and brown creators and artists,” said Erica Hughes, senior director, Ally Marketing. “Elevating their voices, sharing their experiences, and celebrating the unique gifts they bring to our communities is a key piece of Ally’s mission to serve everyone as a financial ally.”

The tour dates are:

New York: October 25–26 | AMC Lincoln Square

Atlanta: November 8–9 | AMC Madison Yards

Dallas: November 15–16 | AMC NorthPark

Los Angeles: December 13–14 | AMC The Grove

