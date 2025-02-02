News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman American Woman Refuses To Leave Pakistan After Failed Marriage Plan To 19-Year-Old She Met Online The 31-year-old woman refused multiple efforts to return her home.







A U.S. woman is currently stranded in Pakistan after her marriage plans to 19-year-old she met online fell through.

The 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson, who is African American, traveled to Karachi, Pakistan, in October to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon. However, after the young man’s family intervened to prevent their union, Robinson had nowhere left to turn.

According to News18, she still ventured to Memon’s family home, but the residence appeared vacant and locked up as the family fled the area. Instead of leaving Pakistan, Robinson decided to stage a sit-in outside the building, sparking headlines throughout the South Asian country.

With her tourist visa now expired, a non-governmental organization (NGO) offered to get her a return ticket back to America. For no apparent reason, the woman refused. She began speaking in videos about her “plan” to rebuild the country, even asking for 100,000 Pakistani Rupees from the government.

“My plan is to rebuild this entire country. I’m asking for $100k, and I need $20k in cash by the end of this week. That’s my demand from the government,” she expressed, as reported by mint.com. “The government needs to fix these streets… it’s ridiculous here, I don’t like it. You all need to understand that Pakistan needs new buses, taxis, and cars. Please listen to me, my name is Onijah Ahmed, wife of Nidal Ahmed.”

In other viral videos of the woman, she stated that she would travel to Dubai with her “husband” while claiming she was still searching for him.

After struggling to get the woman to cooperate, the Pakistani government also placed Robinson in a psychiatry department at Karachi’s Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital for a mental health examination. Moreover, Robinson’s son has also revealed that she has mental health struggles amid efforts to bring her home.

He called her “mentally unstable” with impaired judgment, issues that have resulted in this ongoing issue in Pakistan. He and his brother had plans to get her back, including with a flight ticket already purchased. However, Robinson refused to board the plane, which resulted in its delay.

In a recent video message, the woman admitted to being in a financial bind.

Now, she has expressed her cooperation to finally return to America.

“I would like you guys to book my ticket back to New York,” she said. “Money is short right now, and I will appreciate it.”

