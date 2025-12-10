Jordan Brand,Larry Miller, Formerly Incarcerated, Workforce And Education Initiative
by Jeroslyn JoVonn

December 10, 2025

Americans Don’t Think College Is Worth The Cost, Poll Shows

Faith in the American Dream is fading as a new poll shows more Americans believe college isn’t worth the cost.

A new poll reveals declining confidence in college, with two-thirds of registered voters saying a bachelor’s degree isn’t worth the cost.

Only 33% of voters believe a four-year college degree is “worth the cost” for better job prospects and higher lifetime earnings. In comparison, 63% agree it’s “not worth the cost” because graduates often lack specific job skills and face significant debt, according to a new NBC News poll.

In 2017, U.S. adults were nearly evenly divided on whether a college degree was worth the cost, with 49% saying yes and 47% saying no. In 2013, CNBC’s All American Economic Survey found 53% believed a degree was worth it, while 40% disagreed. Today, as the labor market faces challenges from AI growth and trade tensions, confidence in the value of a four-year college degree is declining.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who surveyed with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, says the sharp decline reflects a major shift in Americans’ belief that higher education is a pathway to the American dream.

“It’s just remarkable to see attitudes on any issue shift this dramatically, and particularly on a central tenet of the American dream, which is a college degree,” Horwitt said. “Americans used to view a college degree as aspirational — it provided an opportunity for a better life. And now that promise is really in doubt.”

Beyond a softening economy and job market, the high cost of college is a key factor. While tuition has dipped slightly in some areas over the past decade, College Board data shows that, adjusted for inflation, the average in-state tuition at public four-year colleges has doubled since 1995. Tuition at private four-year institutions has risen 75% over the same period.

Jacob Kennedy, a 28-year-old server and bartender in Detroit, said he believes “an educated populace is the most important thing for a country to have,” but carrying massive student debt diminishes the value of a degree. Kennedy, who holds a two-year degree, noted that many people he’s met in the service industry with four-year degrees often quit their “grown-up jobs” within a year to return to the work they had before graduating.

“The cost overwhelms the value,” he said. “You go to school with all that student debt — the jobs you get out of college don’t pay that debt, so you have to go find something else that can pay that debt.”

Jessica Burns, a 38-year-old Iowa insurance worker with a bachelor’s degree, says millennials are “now saddled with a huge amount of debt, even as successful business professionals,” which will likely shape how they fund their children’s college. Gallup polls also show a notable decline in public confidence in higher education over the past decade, with a slight uptick in the past year.

“This is a political problem. It’s also a real problem for higher education,” Horwitt said. “Colleges and universities have lost that connection they’ve had with a large swath of the American people based on affordability. They’re now seen as out of touch and not accessible to many Americans.”

