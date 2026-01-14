Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn Americans’ 5-Year Survival Rate For All Cancers Increases For The First Time New data shows the U.S. five-year cancer survival rate has risen, highlighting the importance of research despite Trump’s billion-dollar funding cuts.







New data shows the first-ever increase in America’s five-year cancer survival rate, highlighting the impact of early prevention and detection strategies.

On Jan. 13, the American Cancer Society’s annual report revealed that for the first time, the five-year survival rate for all cancers has reached 70%, with the biggest gains seen in more deadly cancers like myeloma, liver, and lung cancer, The Washington Post reports. The report underscores the value of cancer research, especially in light of the Trump administration’s cuts to millions in health research funding, including grants designated for cancer studies.

“Seven in 10 people now survive their cancer five years or more, up from only half in the mid-70s,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director of surveillance research at ACS and lead author of the report. “This stunning victory is largely the result of decades of cancer research that provided clinicians with the tools to treat the disease more effectively, turning many cancers from a death sentence into a chronic disease.”

Recent data show cancers mortality has continued to decline through 2023, preventing an estimated 4.8 million deaths since 1991. In 2026, the U.S. anticipates over 2 million new cases and more than 626,000 deaths, with incidence and mortality generally higher among men than women.

William Dahut, chief scientific officer for the ACS, credits improvements in survival rates to reduced tobacco use, earlier detection, and more effective treatments. He emphasized that advancements such as novel therapies that help patients live longer wouldn’t be possible without continued research funding.

“The thing to focus on is really the importance of scientific funding and scientific discovery to really drive improvements in five-year survival,” Dahut said, noting the “particularly striking” trends being observed in patients with metastatic cancer, where the disease spreads to other parts of the body.

After Trump slashed $4 billion in funding for medical research at universities, hospitals, and scientific institutions, health experts stress the urgent need for continued investment to better understand various types and develop effective treatments.

“Decades of research and work in this area have led to longer, better lives for millions of Americans with cancer,” said Cardinale Smith, chief medical officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “This continued progress also depends on the sustained investment that we’ve had in the research that has gotten us here.”

RELATED CONTENT: Thousands Needed For Cancer Study To Improve Black Women’s Health