Health and Wellness by Jameelah Mullen Thousands Needed For Cancer Study To Improve Black Women’s Health According to the American Cancer Society, Black women face significantly higher death rates and lower survival rates compared to white women.







Research shows that Black women tend to have the highest death rates of any racial or ethnic group for most cancers. Last year, the American Cancer Society launched a study aimed at researching and improving the health outcomes of Black women disproportionately impacted by the disease. Researchers are seeking 100,000 women to participate, but so far, only 4,000 have enrolled.

The study, “Voices of Black Women,” aims to utilize these studies to help develop specialized treatments for Black women.

“Including Black women in research is a crucial step toward improving cancer outcomes and eliminating disparities. By joining together, we can gain valuable insights into the diverse experiences and health challenges faced by Black women and learn how to deliver culturally competent and effective interventions, treatments, and preventive measures,“ The American Cancer Society says on its website.

Visiting Scientific Director Dr. Lauren McCullough spoke with KCRA News to explain the study and outline the requirements for potential participants. McCullough said that eligible participants must fill out a consent form and a one-hour health history survey covering personal and family medical history, lifestyle habits, and environmental factors related to their home and workplace. They will complete this survey twice a year.

The lead researcher on the project and Senior Vice President of Population Science, Dr. Alpa Patel, acknowledged the history of Black women being victims of medical mistreatment and discrimination, which has caused distrust of medical professionals and may also lead to low participation in studies such as this one.

“That historic mistrust is very real and has been central in the way we’ve designed our approach around this study,” Patel told KCRA News.

Patel noted that the research team and advisory board consist mostly of Black and Brown women who specialize in the health of Black women.

“I often say that we’re doing this with Black women, not for Black women, because this is a partnership,” she said.

The American Cancer Society urges Black women ages 25–55, from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., who have never been diagnosed with cancer, to apply on its website.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Danielle Spencer Of ‘What’s Happening!!’ Fame Dies Of Cancer