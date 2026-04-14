Money by Jeroslyn JoVonn Americans Grow Increasingly Frustrated With The Rise In Unavoidable Surcharges Alongside inflation and rising oil costs, American consumers are also facing a surge in added fees from businesses and are growing increasingly frustrated.







New research highlights growing frustration among American consumers over hidden fees and surcharges, as companies pass on rising costs while citing outside pressures.

On April 10, the University of Michigan released a consumer survey showing the lowest-ever sentiment on surcharges, the Wall Street Journal reports. The findings are worse than during the 2008 recession and the pandemic, highlighting growing concern over rising prices.

“I consider myself a savvy consumer,” said Corey Andrews, 32, a laid-off market strategist in Denver who tries to avoid additional fees in his day-to-day life. “But when everything goes up, you run out of levers.”

While many consumers begrudgingly accept the fees due to rising costs such as fuel, Andrews argues that the current wave isn’t as justified or temporary as companies suggest.

“If jet fuel goes back down, the baggage fees won’t,” he said, pointing to recent price hikes across major U.S. airlines.

As a result, Andrews adjusted his habits in response by avoiding restaurants with added service charges, skipping fee-heavy delivery apps, bundling purchases to dodge shipping costs, and using credit cards with travel perks to offset baggage fees.

How much a surcharge frustrates consumers often depends on when it appears. Fees shown upfront are typically better received than those added at checkout, a tactic known as drip pricing. The Federal Trade Commission banned the practice in short-term lodging and live-event ticketing in 2025, citing concerns that low initial prices misled consumers even when full costs were later disclosed.

“COVID kind of opened the floodgates,” said Ben Weinhart, a 27-year-old accountant in Cincinnati, citing the rise in surcharges during the pandemic that never returned to prepandemic levels. “I feel like I need to be my own detective.”

A 2025 study by J.D. Power found 34% of small businesses now add credit card surcharges, while a report from the National Restaurant Association shows one in five restaurants include extra fees—up from 16% in 2022. Experts say consumers often overlook these charges.

Vicki Morwitz of Columbia University describes it as a “lock-in effect,” in which shoppers are less likely to abandon a purchase once fees appear at checkout—frustrating them, but rarely changing their behavior.

“The next time I come back, I’m still drawn in by that initial low price,” Morwitz said. “Even if I may have felt tricked the first time.”

As a small business owner, Hans Sauer added a $5 monthly fuel surcharge during the 2008 oil-price spike while running a pool repair company, later removing it when prices fell, saying about 95% of customers accepted it without complaint.

“If it’s temporary, people are mostly OK with it,” he said. “The problem is when it never goes away.”

Companies often favor surcharges over price hikes because they shift blame to external factors. Labeling a fee a “fuel surcharge,” for example, makes it seem tied to rising costs rather than profit margins, said Rebecca Hamilton of Georgetown University. Research shows consumers are more accepting when increases are framed this way, viewing them as more legitimate than direct price hikes, even if the end cost is the same.

“We all see it every day passing by the gas station,” said Michael Weber, a finance professor at Purdue University.

Weinhart said one of the best parts of his trip to Europe was the all-inclusive pricing.

“The price was just the price,” he said, adding that he’d gladly pay more to avoid hidden last-minute fees. “It’s exhausting to have to be so aware all the time.”

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