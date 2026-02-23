News by Mitti Hicks State Department Urges Americans Stranded In Mexico To ‘Shelter In Place’ In response to the drug lord’s death, violent clashes erupted in the western part of Mexico.







The U.S. State Department is urging Americans in certain areas in Mexico to shelter in place “until further notice” following an outbreak of violence in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

The warning to Americans in Mexico was issued Sunday after the Mexican army killed the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.”

In response to the drug lord’s death, violent clashes erupted in the western part of Mexico.

According to Associated Press, burning vehicles blocked roads in Jalisco and other states. Cartel members blocked roads at more than 250 points in at least 20 Mexican states. Blocking roads is a move cartel members use to slow down military operations.

According to the U.S. State Department, Americans in the Western part of Jalisco State, including in Chapala and Guadalajara, should shelter in place. Those in Reynosa and other municipalities in Tamaulipas State, as well as in areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State, should follow suit.

According to State Department officials, Americans should avoid areas around law enforcement activity, be aware of their surroundings, avoid crowds, and follow the directions of local authorities.

White House Confirms U.S. Military Assisted Mexican Army

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on X that the U.S. government provided intelligence support for the operation.

“El Mencho was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland,” she wrote, commending Mexico’s military for its operation.

As the AP reported, the operation signals another priority for Mexican authorities: getting the U.S. military out of the country.

“Ever since President [Claudia] Sheinbaum has been in power, the [Mexican] army has been way more confrontational, combative against criminal groups,” David Mora, analyst for International Crisis Group in Mexico, said.

He added, “This is signaling to the U.S. that if we keep cooperating, sharing intelligence, Mexico can do it. We don’t need U.S. troops on Mexican soil.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Iconic Miss J Alexander Details Grueling Stroke Recovery In Netflix Doc