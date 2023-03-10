Mexican Cartel Apologizes For Murder and Kidnapping of Black Americans

The Associated Press reports the Mexican cartel that kidnapped four Black American tourists and killed two of them has apologized and given up the members who committed the actions.

In the letter, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel took full responsibility for the tragedy in Matamoros, Mexico, and condemned the violence; the recent events are said to be bad for cartel business.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter read.

In proper fashion, the letter included a photo of five men face down on the pavement and bound, according to Fox News. The assailants were found tied up inside one of the vehicles authorities were looking for—along with the letter.

Reports claim this practice isn’t unprecedented in the cartel world. Many are known to attempt to smooth things over with rivals and authorities because bad press could affect business.

Mexican security analyst David Saucedo said things have become “heated” in the territory. “It is very difficult right now for them to continue working in terms of street-level drug sales and transferring drugs to the United States; they are the first ones interested in closing this chapter as soon as possible,” Saucedo said.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported South Carolina resident LaTavia McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Eric Williams, and Zindell Brown, were traveling to Mexico for a cosmetic medical procedure. McGee and Williams survived and are back in the United States; Woodard and Brown were killed.

According to Reuters, an internal government document said that Mexican law enforcement believe one reason why the kidnapping occurred is cartel members thought the Americans had entered their turf. The logic, according to the document: two of the kidnapped Americans have previous drug-related convictions, which could link them to drug trafficking operations.