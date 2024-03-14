Report: Americans Would Take Less Pay, Cut Vacation Time And Other Benefits To Work Where They Want

Some 75% of workers surveyed would work from anywhere if presented the opportunity.,

New data shows 50% of Americans would take a pay cut to work from wherever they want.

It’s reported that 20% of Americans would bump up their working hours, and 15% would forfeit vacation days. Both sacrifices show there is still a high demand for people wanting to perform their jobs remotely.

The findings are from a survey of 4,000 workers by FlexJobs completed in February 2024. They indicate workers are hungry for so-called work-from-anywhere-jobs. The remote work firm shared that 75% of those quizzed would accept the opportunity if their employer offered such a plan.

Largely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work has a big impact on the nation’s workforce and is still prevalent in business sectors even as return-to-office mandates grow. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 22 million American adults work from home always. Reportedly, over one in five people in the United States will work remotely by 2025.

The FlexJobs report showed that 69% of millennials are most willing to let go of something to work from an independent location. They were followed by 59% of Gen Xers and 50% of boomers. To boot, they would hand over benefits. Some 23% would abandon professional development opportunities, 13% would forsake company-provided insurance, and 10% would desert retirement-focused company contributions.

When it comes to accepting less money, 26% of workers would take a 5% pay cut, and 24% indicated that they would concede to a reduction of 10% or 15%.

Most of those surveyed disclosed a willingness to move elsewhere if allowed to work remotely. Roughly 41% reported they would relocate to a different state if given that chance, and around 40% would move to a different city or country. Lower living costs, climate, and culture were cited as motivations for transitioning.

At the same time, working remotely has pros and cons. Observers contend the upside includes greater flexibility, saving money, and employee satisfaction. The downside can consist of less interaction with co-workers, the possibility of more distractions, and potentially limited career growth opportunities.

Check out more discoveries on the survey here.