Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-counting-money-6694539/ Money by Selena Hill Many Americans View $155,000 As A Working-Class Salary A new Pew analysis finds 60% of Americans identify as working class.







Americans may be earning more, but many still don’t feel like they’re getting ahead.

According to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center, 60% of Americans identify as working class, up from 54% in 2024. The finding comes as workers across income levels grapple with higher costs and a changing definition of what it means to be financially secure, reports Business Insider.

The study shows that more middle-income Americans describe themselves as “working class,” while half of high-income families earning more than $155,600 also identify with the term.

The report also revealed that median weekly earnings increased 8.4% between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026. However, consumer prices rose 5.5% during the same period. While wages outpaced inflation during that time, the broader financial picture remains complicated for households balancing housing, food, transportation, debt, and savings. A higher salary does not automatically translate into financial security if larger paychecks are being absorbed by the rising cost of living.

The Pew findings also found that the share of Americans considered middle class fell from 61% in 1971 to 51% in 2023. Even among Americans who reported having their bills and expenses covered and maintaining several months of emergency savings, half still identified as working class, signaling that financial comfort does not necessarily define their perception. The numbers suggest that traditional markers of economic success — a consistent paycheck, savings, and the ability to cover monthly expenses — may no longer be enough for many Americans to feel financially secure.

Politics also appears to influence the way people label themselves. Steven Shepard, the associate director of political research at Pew and one of the report’s authors, said Republicans are more likely than Democrats to identify as working class when other factors are held equal.

For workers building careers and businesses, doing well in today’s economy increasingly comes down to whether their income creates breathing room — and whether people believe their overall financial position is getting stronger rather than more challenging.

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