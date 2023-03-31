Amerie’s Debut Picture Book ‘You Will Do Great Things’ Strives To Inspire Littles Ones To Dream

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Amerie is still doing great things.

On Mar. 28, Amerie celebrated the release of her debut picture book, You Will Do Great Things, a fantastical journey about the great possibilities that lie ahead for our little ones, according to Vibe.

Coming off other projects, including the 2017 best-selling book Because You Love to Hate Me and the upcoming novel Cool. Awkward. Black., the book club founder proudly announced the news via Instagram alongside a special tidbit that revealed just how much this story was inspired by her 4-year-old son, River.

“There are so many things I want my son to know — about himself, his potential, and life’s journey — and I put them in this book,” Amerie wrote in her social media caption.

The book, published through Macmillan Children’s/Roaring Brook Press, is a lyrical translation of a young boy’s imagination. Family photos encourage the lad on a journey to try bold new things, venture into unexplored worlds, and form deep connections with his multicultural heritage and ancestors. Amerie and her son hail from a Korean and African-American family background.

“Amerie has written a moving, sweeping, and deeply loving story that is inspired by her own family. It is a celebration of everything our little ones have yet to do: the great, the amazing, the strange, and the new. It’s also a lasting reminder that the loved ones in our lives will always be right there beside us ― and in our hearts ― cheering us on,” as stated on Amazon.

Featuring vibrant illustrations by Raissa Figueroa, You Will Do Great Things is also inspired by River’s swag, The main character’s outfit is based on one of River’s own stylish fits.

“The incredible Raissa Figueroa created illustrations that are breathtakingly rich, poignant works of art, bringing to life what I wanted to ultimately convey, which is the very strong, very universal thing every parent who loves their child feels: that we will be forever by their side, cheering them on,” Amerie wrote in gratitude.