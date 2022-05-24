Amid Growing Backlash, Walmart Removes Juneteenth-Themed Ice Cream From All Shelves

Following the audacious release of Walmart’s Great Value Brand, Juneteenth-themed ice cream, the outcry from social media was so loud that the retail giant is pulling the product off all shelves.

According to FOX 11, Walmart has since issued an apology amid the growing backlash from social media. Twitter users shared the images of the swirled red velvet and cheesecake, featuring two Black hands with a yellow, green, red, and black background on the carton. But their reactions spoke volumes, criticizing and accusing the retailer of capitalism, racism, gentrification, and more, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. Walmart is doing something about it.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in a statement to the news outlet. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

“Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope,” said the messaging on the ice cream carton.

Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth”, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to assume control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came two after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared slaves free in the Southern states.

Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth National Independence Day officially became a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill.

While Walmart addresses concerns, social media users are imploring customers to purchase Black-owned products, specifically ‘Creamalicious‘ ice cream which is on sale at Walmart, according to Newsweek. The product even features a red velvet cheesecake flavor.

*seen on facebook* If you’re at Walmart and you’re thinking about buying the one on the left. Take a few seconds to look for and buy the one on the right. They are the same flavor except Creamalicious Ice Creams is black owned. pic.twitter.com/hrqb6vhg6h — Queen Jayyy 👑✨ (@winston00_) May 23, 2022